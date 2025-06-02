Mystery woman's parcel from Australia to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi triggers probe

AHMEDABAD: A package sent by a mystery woman in Australia to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in a high-security cell at Sabarmati Central Jail, has triggered an investigation by security agencies.

The parcel addressed to Bishnoi was reportedly sent in the name of a woman identified as Vandana Gaur, with an address listed in Australia. However, investigations revealed the address to be fake, raising a red flag.

Though the package contained only a towel and a shaver, the seemingly innocuous contents have deepened the suspicions of security officials, given that such items were sent from abroad. Agencies now believe the parcel may have been a test run to assess whether such foreign deliveries could reach Bishnoi inside the jail without scrutiny, prompting a wider probe into the motive behind the delivery.