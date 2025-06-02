Mystery woman's parcel from Australia to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi triggers probe

AHMEDABAD: A package sent by a mystery woman in Australia to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in a high-security cell at Sabarmati Central Jail, has triggered an investigation by security agencies.
The parcel addressed to Bishnoi was reportedly sent in the name of a woman identified as Vandana Gaur, with an address listed in Australia. However, investigations revealed the address to be fake, raising a red flag.
Though the package contained only a towel and a shaver, the seemingly innocuous contents have deepened the suspicions of security officials, given that such items were sent from abroad. Agencies now believe the parcel may have been a test run to assess whether such foreign deliveries could reach Bishnoi inside the jail without scrutiny, prompting a wider probe into the motive behind the delivery.
The suspicious package was reportedly intercepted -- before reaching the jail -- at the Foreign Post Office in Gujarat, which manages international shipments to and from the state. Nidhi Thakur, superintendent of Sabarmati Central Jail, told local media, “We have not received any parcel today in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi. We have strict protocols in place for inmates; no parcel can be sent directly to them.”
The parcel addressed to Bishnoi has further raised alarms after it was revealed that around ₹7,000 was paid as international postage—an unusually high amount for a package containing just a towel and a shaver.
Bishnoi is a notorious figure with alleged links to several high-profile crimes. His name has surfaced in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, and the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui.