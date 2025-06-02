Over 5 lakh affected in Assam floods, Northeast toll rises to 38

GUWAHATI: Over 5.15 lakh people across 22 districts are affected as Assam continued to battle the first wave of the floods.

The state reported one more death on Monday which took the Northeast toll to 38 - 11 in Assam, nine in Arunachal Pradesh, six each in Meghalaya and Mizoram, three in Sikkim, two in Tripura and one in Nagaland. The entire region has been hit by floods and landslides, triggered by incessant rains.

According to a flood bulletin issued by the Assam government, 5,15,039 people and cropland in areas of 12,610.27 hectares have been affected. Over 1.85 lakh people are lodged either in relief camps or relief distribution centres.

The Brahmaputra and some of its tributaries were flowing above the danger level at some places. Lakhimpur, Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi are among the worst-affected districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places and moderate rainfall at most places of Assam in next 24 hours.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inspected the flood situation in Lakhimpur. He assured that the government would take care of the state’s affected people.

“Ration, books, clothes, utensils, duplicate documents, each item will be provided by us and after the floods subside, we will also rebuild their houses,” he assured through a post on X.