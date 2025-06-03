Centre announces new quota policy for Ladakh, 85% jobs reserved for locals

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday issued a notification introducing a new reservation and domicile policy for the Union Territory of Ladakh. According to the notification, 85 percent of jobs will be reserved for locals and one-third of the seats in the Autonomous Hill Development Councils allotted to women.

The notification, issued by the Union Ministry of Law & Justice, came following several rounds of talks between representatives from Ladakh and a high-powered committee of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) led by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

Officials said the decision is aimed at protecting the interests of locals, as people of Ladakh have been demanding constitutional safeguards to preserve their language, culture and land after the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was done away with in 2019.

In the notification, the government said that the proposed changes in the policies with regard to the reservation in jobs, autonomous councils and domicile would come into effect immediately.

“Under the new rules, those who have resided for a period of 15 years in the UT or studied for a period of seven years and appeared in class 10th or 12th examination in an educational institution located in the UT shall be domicile of Ladakh for the purposes of appointment to any post under the UT or under a local or other authority other than cantonment Board,” the notification said.