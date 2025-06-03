NDRF team evacuates 34 people from landslide hit Chhaten by helicopters

Thirty-four people were evacuated from landslide hit Chhaten in North Sikkim on Tuesday, officials said.

Two MI-17 V5 helicopters completed the evacuation mission landing safely at Pakyong Airport near here with 34 people on board, officials said.

A team of 23 NDRF personnel has joined the operation to rescue six soldiers missing after a landslide hit an Army camp in North Sikkim.

The NDRF team is equipped with satellite phones and essential emergency equipment.

A landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall struck the Army camp at Chaten in Sikkim’s Lachen area on Sunday at around 7 PM. Three personnel were killed, and four others were rescued with minor injuries.

Six other soldiers have been reported missing, officials added.

The NDRF team will aid in evacuation, rescue and the establishment of temporary communication lines.

The authorities have issued directives to explore alternate foot-access routes and assess the feasibility of helipad operations, depending on prevailing weather conditions.