'One nation, one husband': Punjab CM Mann slammed for controversial remark on Operation Sindoor

CHANDIGARH: A row has erupted after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made a controversial remark on Operation Sindoor, while accusing the BJP of politicizing it for electoral gains.
After the Punjab cabinet meeting on Tuesday, CM Mann alleged that BJP workers are distributing sindoor (vermillion) to households following the success of Operation Sindoor. "This is very sad. Sindoor is being mocked. Didn't you see? BJP is seeking votes in the name of Operation Sindoor. They are sending sindoor to every home. Which man will ask his wife to apply 'sindoor' in (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's name? Is this a 'one nation, one husband' scheme," he said.
However, the BJP denied launching any such drive and demanded that Mann apologize and resign for making such a statement on the military operation which was conducted to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.
Punjab BJP spokesman Pritpal Singh Balliawal terming the comments 'shameful'. "He is mocking Operation Sindoor. There is no BJP activity sending sindoor to every household. The name Operation Sindoor was used because terrorists were killing Hindus after checking their religion — sindoor was a marker they used to identify women. This operation was about terrorism, martyrdom, and the protection of Indian lives. A man who mocks the Indian Army, insults Veer Naris, and turns every sacred symbol into a joke will never understand the value of sindoor, which carries sacrifice, love and devotion," he said.
Reacting to Mann’s statement, the Chandigarh unit of the BJP posted on X, "Bhagwant Mann just mocked Operation Sindoor, asking: 'Will you wear sindoor in Modi’s name? Is this One Nation, One Husband?' This isn’t satire. This is vulgarity dressed as leadership. Let’s be clear: Operation Sindoor was launched after Hindu women were targeted by terrorists, identified by their sindoor. It was about justice for the innocent, not a joke."
The post further hit out at CM Mann, saying, "He cannot grasp the meaning of sindoor — A symbol of love, sacrifice, and strength for every Indian woman. Bhagwant Mann didn’t insult BJP. He insulted every widow of a soldier, every mother of a martyr, every woman of Bharat."
On Sunday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh in a video message posted on X said, "In Indian culture, women apply sindoor as a symbol of their husband's long life, respect and well-being. It reflects pride, dignity and deep emotional meaning. But now, after pushing schemes like 'One Nation, One Election' and 'One Nation, One Leader', the Prime Minister appears to have launched 'One Nation, One Husband'," Singh had said.
Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed Prime Minister Modi over the name of the operation. "The name 'Operation Sindoor' was their brainchild. It was politically motivated. I did not want to say this, especially when the multi-party delegations are visiting several countries and explaining India's stand. But today, the Prime Minister came to West Bengal with the motive of political propaganda. First Modi described himself as a tea-seller. Then he described himself as a guard and now he has come here to sell sindoor," she added.