'One nation, one husband': Punjab CM Mann slammed for controversial remark on Operation Sindoor

CHANDIGARH: A row has erupted after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made a controversial remark on Operation Sindoor, while accusing the BJP of politicizing it for electoral gains.

After the Punjab cabinet meeting on Tuesday, CM Mann alleged that BJP workers are distributing sindoor (vermillion) to households following the success of Operation Sindoor. "This is very sad. Sindoor is being mocked. Didn't you see? BJP is seeking votes in the name of Operation Sindoor. They are sending sindoor to every home. Which man will ask his wife to apply 'sindoor' in (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's name? Is this a 'one nation, one husband' scheme," he said.

However, the BJP denied launching any such drive and demanded that Mann apologize and resign for making such a statement on the military operation which was conducted to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

Punjab BJP spokesman Pritpal Singh Balliawal terming the comments 'shameful'. "He is mocking Operation Sindoor. There is no BJP activity sending sindoor to every household. The name Operation Sindoor was used because terrorists were killing Hindus after checking their religion — sindoor was a marker they used to identify women. This operation was about terrorism, martyrdom, and the protection of Indian lives. A man who mocks the Indian Army, insults Veer Naris, and turns every sacred symbol into a joke will never understand the value of sindoor, which carries sacrifice, love and devotion," he said.