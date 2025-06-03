PM Modi calls CM Himanta as Assam flood crisis deepens; over 6.33 lakh affected

GUWAHATI: Heavy rains have worsened the flood situation in Assam, affecting more than 6.33 lakh people across 21 districts, officials said on Tuesday.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), six people—including two minors—died in the floods and related landslides on Tuesday. This brings the total death toll in the Northeast to 47: 17 in Assam, 12 in Arunachal Pradesh, six each in Meghalaya and Mizoram, three in Sikkim, two in Tripura, and one in Nagaland.
The ASDMA reported that 6,33,114 people and 14,739.33 hectares of cropland have been hit by the floods. Houses, roads and bridges have been damaged across the state. Over 2.57 lakh people are now staying in relief camps or at relief distribution centres.
The Brahmaputra River and several of its tributaries are flowing above danger levels in some areas. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Cachar district, one of the worst-affected areas, on Tuesday to assess the damage. He said continuous rainfall has led to widespread flooding and landslides, severely impacting lives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister Sarma to review the situation. “The Hon’ble PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts. We are grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam,” Sarma said.
In Manipur, floods have affected over 56,000 people, mainly in the Imphal Valley. Many residents are sheltering in relief camps as rivers continue to flow at or above danger levels.
In Mizoram, the government has asked officials and visitors to postpone any planned trips until June 13, due to ongoing relief and rehabilitation work. The state recorded 552 landslides, the highest in the region.
Arunachal Pradesh has also seen floods in several districts. Local media reported that a doctor from Assam went missing near Parshuram Kund in Lohit district on May 31. He was staying at a resort alone when the floods began.
The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across the Northeast over the next 24 hours, raising concerns that the flood situation may worsen. Emergency teams remain on high alert as they work to evacuate people and restore damaged infrastructure.