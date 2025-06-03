PM Modi calls CM Himanta as Assam flood crisis deepens; over 6.33 lakh affected

GUWAHATI: Heavy rains have worsened the flood situation in Assam, affecting more than 6.33 lakh people across 21 districts, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), six people—including two minors—died in the floods and related landslides on Tuesday. This brings the total death toll in the Northeast to 47: 17 in Assam, 12 in Arunachal Pradesh, six each in Meghalaya and Mizoram, three in Sikkim, two in Tripura, and one in Nagaland.

The ASDMA reported that 6,33,114 people and 14,739.33 hectares of cropland have been hit by the floods. Houses, roads and bridges have been damaged across the state. Over 2.57 lakh people are now staying in relief camps or at relief distribution centres.

The Brahmaputra River and several of its tributaries are flowing above danger levels in some areas. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Cachar district, one of the worst-affected areas, on Tuesday to assess the damage. He said continuous rainfall has led to widespread flooding and landslides, severely impacting lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister Sarma to review the situation. “The Hon’ble PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts. We are grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam,” Sarma said.