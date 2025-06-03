Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Narendra Surrender’ jibe at PM Modi: ‘Trump says surrender, Modi says yes sir’

BHOPAL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a sharp swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of surrendering to US pressure during the recent conflict with Pakistan.

Speaking at a Madhya Pradesh Congress convention in Bhopal, Gandhi referred to Modi as “Narendra Surrender” and claimed that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan happened only after a call from former US President Donald Trump. “I know the BJP-RSS people very well, just put them under a wee bit pressure, push them and they will run away out of fear. Trump dialed Modiji and said Modiji what are you doing. Narendra Surrender is what Trump said and Modiji readily abided by what Trump asked for, saying Ji Huzoor,” Gandhi said, taking a jibe at the Prime Minister.

He also referred to history, comparing Modi’s response to that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. “There was no phone call at that time, the US sent its seventh fleet led by an aircraft carrier and weapons. But Indira Gandhi stood firm and said she would do whatever she had to. This is the difference between them (RSS and BJP) and us (Congress). Congress party never surrenders, right since Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel, we are the people who don’t surrender, but fight against the superpower,” Gandhi said.