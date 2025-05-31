Operation Sindoor: India lost unspecified number of fighter jets, hints Chief of Defence Staff

While the Indian government chose to play its cards close to its chest when it comes to the losses suffered during the recent conflict with Pakistan, the India Chief of Defense Staff Anil Chauhan has told Bloomberg TV that India lost an unspecified number of fighter jets in the clashes with Pakistan last month. He however denied Pakistan's claim that they shot down six Indian warplanes.

Anil Chauhan further clarified that the conflict never came close to nuclear war, and "that channels of communication with Pakistan were always open to control the situation."

India had launched Operation Sindoor -precision strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan -occupied Kashmir (PoK), after 26 tourists were shot dead at Pahalgam on April 22.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV on Saturday while atending the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Anil Chauhan called Pakistan's claims that it shot down six Indian warplanes as "absolutely incorrect," though he declined to specify how many jets India lost.

"Why they were down, what mistakes were made - that are important," Chauhan said when asked about the fighter jets. "Numbers are not important," he added.

The Bloomberg report recalled that earlier this month, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said that his country shot down six Indian fighter jets, "an assertion", the report noted, "that hasn't been independently verified."