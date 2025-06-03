'Trump said surrender, Modi said yes sir’: Rahul targets PM over handling of Indo-Pak standoff

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having "surrendered" after a call with US President Donald Trump, amid Washington’s claim of brokering a truce between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.
Addressing the Congress Workers’ Convention in Bhopal, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "A call came from Trump and Narendra ji immediately surrendered; history is witness to this. This is the character of BJP-RSS; they always bow down."
Rahul stated that India broke Pakistan in 1971 despite America's threat.
Drawing a contrast with past Congress leadership, he invoked former PM Indira Gandhi's actions during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, saying, "There was a time in 1971, when America’s Seventh Fleet had come, but Indira Gandhi ji had said, 'I will do what I have to do'."
"The Congress Party does not surrender. Gandhiji, Nehruji, Sardar Patelji – these are not people who surrender, but people who fight against superpowers," he added.
Doubling down his attack on the BJP, Rahul said, "I know the BJP-RSS people. If you put even a little pressure and give them just a slight push, they run away out of fear."
"Donald Trump called from there and said ‘Narender… surrender’. Here Narendra Modi followed Trump’s gesture by saying ‘Yes Sir’," he claimed.
Notably, Trump has continued to claim that American intervention helped avert a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, after both countries agreed to a ceasefire following a series of clashes.
India has consistently rejected the claim, stating that neither the US nor its threat of tariffs played any role in the ceasefire talks with Pakistan.
"From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 till the time of cessation on May 10, there was conversation between India and the US. But the issue of tariffs never came up in these discussions," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly press briefing on May 29.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also clarified that India and Pakistan were "very, very far away" from a nuclear conflict during their recent clashes.
In an interview to German newspaper FAZ, Jaishankar, in an apparent criticism of the West, said there has been a tendency to link everything in "our part of the world" to a "nuclear problem."