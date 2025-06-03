'Trump said surrender, Modi said yes sir’: Rahul targets PM over handling of Indo-Pak standoff

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having "surrendered" after a call with US President Donald Trump, amid Washington’s claim of brokering a truce between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the Congress Workers’ Convention in Bhopal, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "A call came from Trump and Narendra ji immediately surrendered; history is witness to this. This is the character of BJP-RSS; they always bow down."

Rahul stated that India broke Pakistan in 1971 despite America's threat.

Drawing a contrast with past Congress leadership, he invoked former PM Indira Gandhi's actions during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, saying, "There was a time in 1971, when America’s Seventh Fleet had come, but Indira Gandhi ji had said, 'I will do what I have to do'."

"The Congress Party does not surrender. Gandhiji, Nehruji, Sardar Patelji – these are not people who surrender, but people who fight against superpowers," he added.