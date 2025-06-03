'Unity in diversity is India’s national language': DMK MP Kanimozhi tells Indian diaspora in Spain

“Unity in diversity” - that was DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi’s response when asked what India’s national language is.

Kanimozhi, who is leading a multi-party delegation to Spain as part of India’s outreach programme following Operation Sindoor, said that this was the core message her delegation aimed to share with the world.

“The national language of India is unity in diversity. That is the message this delegation brings to the world, and that is the most important thing today,” she said speaking to members of the Indian diaspora in Madrid.

Her remark comes amid an ongoing language row between the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the Centre, particularly over the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Kanimozhi also addressed concerns about terrorism and national security, saying the focus must remain on development and peace.

“There’s so much to do in our country, but we are being diverted. We have to deal with issues like terrorism and unnecessary wars,” she said.

Reassuring the diaspora about safety in India, especially in Kashmir, she added: “India is a safe place. They may try whatever they want, but they cannot derail us. We will ensure that Kashmir remains safe.”

Spain marks the final stop in the delegation’s five-nation tour, after which the team will return to India.

The delegation also includes SP MP Rajeev Kumar Rai, BJP’s Brijesh Chowta, AAP’s Ashok Mittal, RJD’s Prem Chand Gupta, and former diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri.