Covid-19 cases in India surge to 4,302 in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI: India has reported 4,302 active COVID-19 cases, with an increase of 864 cases in the past 24 hours, official sources said Wednesday.

Kerala continues to be the worst-affected with 1,373 cases and nine deaths, followed by Maharashtra, where 510 active cases and 14 deaths have been recorded.

The other states reporting COVID cases are Gujarat (461 cases and 1 death), Delhi (457 cases and four deaths), West Bengal (432 cases and 1 death, Karnataka (324 cases and 4 deaths), Tamil Nadu (216 cases and four deaths), and Uttar Pradesh (201 cases and two deaths).

Officials said that most cases are mild and can be managed under home care. Since January 1, 2025, 44 deaths have been reported, primarily among individuals with pre-existing illnesses.

According to health department sources, states have been directed to ensure the availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines. State and district surveillance units under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) are closely monitoring Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). As per guidelines, all hospitalised SARI cases and 5% of ILI cases are to be tested, with positive SARI samples being sent for whole genome sequencing through the ICMR’s Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) network.

As cases spiked in the country, the Union Health Ministry, under the chairpersonship of Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) held a series of technical review meetings and evaluated the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

Officials said a mock drill to assess oxygen supply systems — including PSA plants, LMO tanks, and MGPS lines — was conducted on June 2. Facility-level preparedness drills were also carried out on June 4. A similar mock drill is scheduled for June 5 as well, they added.

“The public is advised to practice hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and avoid crowded places when unwell. Individuals with acute respiratory illness should self-monitor and seek medical care if symptoms worsen,” officials said.

Union Health Ministry said people should rely on trusted sources such as the ministry of health and family welfare ministry’s website and PIB releases to avoid misinformation and rumors.

The technical review meetings on June 2 and 3 were attended by representatives from the Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Central Government Hospitals in Delhi, and health authorities from all states and Union Territories.