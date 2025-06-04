Elon Musk's father to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple today

AYODHYA: Errol Musk, father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, is scheduled to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Errol will be accompanied by his daughter Alexandra Musk, during the visit to the temple town.

The brief itinerary includes a visit to the Ram temple followed by a stop at the Hanumangarhi temple nearby, a police official said.

"Errol Musk is scheduled to visit Ayodhya in the afternoon today," Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal told PTI.

"There is already a three-layered high-level security cover in place in Ayodhya, which includes round-the-clock deployment of high-tech anti-drone systems capable of detecting and neutralising unauthorised aerial activity," a police officer said.

He added that security arrangements in and around the temple area include CCTV surveillance, regular checking of visitors, and deployment of specially trained personnel.

"However, no additional security cover will be extended officially for this visit, as the existing measures are adequate," he said.