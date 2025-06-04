Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann questions need to send nominees abroad to publicize the success of Operation Sindoor

CHANDIGARH: A day after making "One Nation, One Husband” remark, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today questioned the union government claim on success in Operation Sindoor.

He said that for the first time in the history that any government is sending its nominees across the globe to tell everyone that they have emerged victorious in a war.

He added that labelling any idea opposite to BJP's propaganda as anti-national reflects the country's sorry state of affairs.

After the cabinet meeting here at his official residence, Chief Minister Mann said that it is ironic that Union Minister of State, Ravneet Singh Bittu has contradicted his stand on Operation Sindoor by saying that he was echoing the voice of Pakistan.

He said that it is unfortunate that Bittu has issued such irrational statements whereas his masters sitting in Delhi have been giving hypothetical and baseless statements.

Mann said that the Union Minister of State has forgotten that his own party has backtracked from their decision to send Sindoor to every household. He said that this type of attitude is unwarranted and undesirable adding that it is not in the interest of the country.