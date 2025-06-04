Rahul Gandhi launches Congress revamp drive in Haryana after 11 years

CHANDIGARH: The faction-ridden Haryana Congress is all set to be revamped in a time-bound manner after more than 11 years, as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held a meeting with senior party leaders from the state and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) observers.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, held a series of meetings with senior leaders under the party’s ‘Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan’ - a campaign aimed at internal rejuvenation.

The first meeting was with 17 senior leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party in-charge BK Hariprasad, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, and MPs Kumari Selja, Deepender Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ajay Singh Yadav and Ashok Tanwar. The meeting was aimed at gathering feedback on the party’s restructuring.

Later, Gandhi met 22 district observers to chalk out a strategy for rebuilding the party machinery in the state. Both meetings lasted for about two-and-a-half hours.

Senior Congress leaders gave suggestions on the reorganisation of the party unit and measures to strengthen the District Congress Committees (DCCs) and the overall Congress presence in Haryana.

Speaking to the media after the meetings, senior leader and former Union minister Birender Singh said the Congress had lacked an organisational structure in Haryana for the past 11 years.

“The party will get further strengthened when its full organisational structure is ready in Haryana,” he said.

When asked whether the Haryana Congress was a divided house, Singh responded, “Everyone is united.”