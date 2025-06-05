Beyond tragic: Cricketers condoles RCB celebration stampede deaths

NEW DELHI: Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar has offered his condolences on the loss of 11 lives in a stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebrations, describing the incident as "beyond tragic".

Apart from 11 deaths, more than 30 were injured in a stampede outside the popular venue on Wednesday during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL trophy win.

"What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic.

My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all," Tendulkar wrote on 'X'.