Calcutta HC grants interim bail to influencer Sarmishtha Panoli arrested over Operation Sindoor post

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to social media influencer and law student Sharmistha Panoli, who was recently arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly posting a video containing communal remarks.

The High Court directed her to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10,000.

Panoli, who was arrested from Gurugram and remanded to judicial custody till June 13, came under fire after uploading a video on Instagram criticising Bollywood actors for their silence on Operation Sindoor. The post triggered a wave of online backlash, with many users posting threatening comments. Panoli subsequently deleted the video and issued a public apology.

Her lawyer claimed that at least four FIRs were registered against her across different police stations in West Bengal. Her arrest was based on a complaint filed by Wajahat Khan Qadri at the Garden Reach police station in Kolkata.

The Kolkata Police have now registered an FIR against Qadri, accusing him of uploading “malicious and inflammatory content” on social media that allegedly hurt the sentiments of a religious community. A senior police officer confirmed that Qadri is currently absconding, and an investigation has been launched.

The complaint against Qadri was filed by a religious trust, Shri Ram Swabhiman Parishad, at the same police station where he had earlier complained against Panoli. Authorities say multiple similar complaints have been lodged against Qadri in Mumbai, Assam, and other parts of the country, accusing him of spreading hate speech and making derogatory remarks against religious deities.

Qadri’s family, however, has defended him, stating he is “innocent and secular”.