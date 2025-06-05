Possible tie-up between Thackeray cousins unlikely to hit BJP's poll prospects: Party survey

MUMBAI: A possible alliance between Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-led MNS is unlikely to affect the BJP's poll prospects, a ruling party functionary has said citing an internal survey in view of the coming Mumbai civic body elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations for polls to the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as well as other major civic bodies including Pune and Thane, likely to be held later this year.

Cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While the MNS chief has said uniting in the interests of Marathi manoos (Marathi speaking people) is not difficult, Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MNS offered support to the BJP in Maharashtra, but six months later, both parties fought the state assembly polls separately.