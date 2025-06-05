'Sad story of our own foreign policy collapse': Congress after Pakistan set to chair UNSC committee

NEW DELHI: With Pakistan set to chair a key committee of the UN Security Council and be the vice-chair of another panel of the world body, the Congress on Thursday described the development as the sad story of "our own foreign policy collapse" but questioned how the global community can continue to legitimise Pakistan's sponsorship of terrorism.

Pakistan will chair the Taliban Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council for 2025 and will be vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the 15-nation UN body.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the IMF gave USD 1 billion to Pakistan on May 9 during Operation Sindoor.

"World Bank decides to give USD 40 billion to Pakistan soon after Operation Sindoor. ADB gave USD 800 million to Pakistan on June 3, soon after Operation Sindoor," he said on X.