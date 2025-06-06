'Don’t like girls wearing skimpy clothes': MP minister stirs new controversy with sexist remark

While drawing parallels between short speeches and short dresses, the state's Urban Development and Housing Minister said, “In western countries, it’s said that a woman who wears fewer clothes is considered very beautiful and a leader who speaks less is considered good. I don't believe in that. I believe a woman is a form of the goddess. She should wear nice clothes. I don't find women in short clothes attractive.”

“Sometimes girls come to take selfies with me. I tell them – 'Beta, come in proper clothes next time, then we'll take a photo,’” he added.

This is not the first time Vijayvargiya has made controversial statements about women in public.

At a Hanuman Jayanti event in Indore in 2022, he had said, “I won't lie on Hanuman Jayanti... but girls these days wear such filthy clothes... We call women goddesses, but they don't appear that way... They look like Shurpanakha (a demoness from Hindu mythology). God has given you a beautiful body, at least wear decent clothes. Teach your children values.”