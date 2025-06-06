PM Modi says Pahalgam attack aimed to strike at 'insaniyat and Kashmiriyat'

Speaking at a rally in Katra after inaugurating the world’s highest single-arch Chenab rail bridge, the Anji cable-stayed bridge, and other mega projects — including flagging off two specially designed Vande Bharat trains — Modi described Pakistan as an “unfortunate neighbour” engaged in a conspiracy to ruin the economy and empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Modi said the inauguration of mega infrastructure projects marks a turning point in Jammu and Kashmir's development journey. The state-of-the-art Chenab bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar, he said.
“The saying 'from Kashmir to Kanyakumari' has become reality in rail network also,” the prime minister said after inaugurating the Kashmir rail link.
He described the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line as a symbol of new, empowered Jammu and Kashmir and a resounding proclamation of India's growing strength. The Chenab and Anji bridges will serve as gateways to prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir, he added.
“Today the dream of lakhs of people of J&K has been fulfilled. All the good work is indeed left for me only to complete. It is the good fortune of our government that this project gained momentum during our tenure, and we completed it... This was a challenging project to complete, but our government always chooses the path of challenging the challenge itself. The all-weather projects being built in J&K are an example of this,” Modi said.
Modi said that the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 as an assault on Kashmiriyat and insaniyat (humanity).
“Pakistan attacked both humanity and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam. Pakistan wanted to fan riots in India by resorting to such inhuman terrorist acts with an ill intention to stop the earnings of the working people of Kashmir, so Pakistan attacked the tourists, ” he said.
“Pakistan is against humanity, tourism, and the rozi-roti of Kashmiris, and hence attacked tourists in Pahalgam,” he added.
Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir was growing rapidly over the past five years, fuelling the livelihoods of the poor, PM Modi said, accusing Pakistan of targeting the sector to destroy jobs.
“Pakistan wanted to ruin the lives of guides, pony operators, guest house and shop owners, and dhaba workers,” he said, recalling Adil, the pony handler killed while earning his living during the Pahalgam terror attack.
Referring to the swift retaliatory action, he said, “Remember, today is 6 June. Just a month before, on the night of 6 May, doom was let loose on the terrorists of Pakistan through Operation Sindoor.”
Issuing a stern warning, Modi said: “Now if Pakistan hears the name of Operation Sindoor, it will remember its shameful defeat and devastation. The Pakistani army and terrorists had never imagined that India would enter Pakistani territory and strike terrorists in the manner it did. The edifice of terror that Pakistan has built with years of hard work turned into rubble and ruins in a few minutes when India launched Operation Sindoor.”
He added, “Whatever comes as a hindrance in the path of development of J&K will first have to face Modi.”
Calling Jammu and Kashmir the “crown of Mother India,” the Prime Minister said, “This crown is adorned with various types of precious stones and jewels. These ratna (gems) symbolise the strength and capabilities of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The ancient culture, the spiritual heritage, the natural beauty, and the remarkable talent of the people of Jammu and Kashmir shine like priceless jewels.”
He hailed the resolve of the people and youth of Jammu and Kashmir to give a befitting reply to terrorism — a response, he said, that was delivered to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor in a way that Islamabad never anticipated.
Highlighting the region’s progress, Modi said Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a hub of all-round development and affirmed that the Central government would leave no stone unturned to make this vision a reality for generations to come.
“You are aware that I have been visiting Jammu and Kashmir for decades. I have travelled to the interior regions of the state. Now, railway connectivity will wholeheartedly improve life and ensure the region develops in all weather,” he said.
Reiterating the Centre’s commitment to the region, Modi said the government remains firmly dedicated to Jammu and Kashmir’s development.
Highlighting his government’s work, Modi said, “It has been 11 years since the BJP NDA government came into power. These 11 years have been dedicated to the welfare of the poor. With the efforts of the government, more than 25 crore people have fought against poverty and have come out of it. Those who consider themselves experts in the social system… those who have been making political gains in the name of Dalits, should have a look at my schemes. Who are the people who got these facilities? These are my Dalit, tribal, backwards brothers and sisters who previously spent their lives in slums and jungles.”
The prime minister inaugurated the two state-of-the-art bridges before flagging off the Vande Bharat train to mark the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL), providing direct train connectivity to the valley.
He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore for Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.
The 272-km USBRL project, constructed at a cost of around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels, spanning 119 km, and 943 bridges.
The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.
