PM Modi says Pahalgam attack aimed to strike at 'insaniyat and Kashmiriyat'

Speaking at a rally in Katra after inaugurating the world’s highest single-arch Chenab rail bridge, the Anji cable-stayed bridge, and other mega projects — including flagging off two specially designed Vande Bharat trains — Modi described Pakistan as an “unfortunate neighbour” engaged in a conspiracy to ruin the economy and empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi said the inauguration of mega infrastructure projects marks a turning point in Jammu and Kashmir's development journey. The state-of-the-art Chenab bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar, he said.

“The saying 'from Kashmir to Kanyakumari' has become reality in rail network also,” the prime minister said after inaugurating the Kashmir rail link.

He described the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line as a symbol of new, empowered Jammu and Kashmir and a resounding proclamation of India's growing strength. The Chenab and Anji bridges will serve as gateways to prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

“Today the dream of lakhs of people of J&K has been fulfilled. All the good work is indeed left for me only to complete. It is the good fortune of our government that this project gained momentum during our tenure, and we completed it... This was a challenging project to complete, but our government always chooses the path of challenging the challenge itself. The all-weather projects being built in J&K are an example of this,” Modi said.

Modi said that the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 as an assault on Kashmiriyat and insaniyat (humanity).

“Pakistan attacked both humanity and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam. Pakistan wanted to fan riots in India by resorting to such inhuman terrorist acts with an ill intention to stop the earnings of the working people of Kashmir, so Pakistan attacked the tourists, ” he said.

“Pakistan is against humanity, tourism, and the rozi-roti of Kashmiris, and hence attacked tourists in Pahalgam,” he added.

Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir was growing rapidly over the past five years, fuelling the livelihoods of the poor, PM Modi said, accusing Pakistan of targeting the sector to destroy jobs.

“Pakistan wanted to ruin the lives of guides, pony operators, guest house and shop owners, and dhaba workers,” he said, recalling Adil, the pony handler killed while earning his living during the Pahalgam terror attack.