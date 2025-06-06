PM Modi inaugurates Chenab arch railway bridge, flags off Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express

REASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Chenab bridge - the world’s highest railway arch bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.
Modi inaugurated the bridge in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, among others.
After Chenab bridge, PM Modi also inaugurated country's first cable-stayed rail bridge over river Anji in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Prime Minister also flagged off a Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the first train connection between the Kashmir valley and the Jammu region.
The architectural marvel Chenab Rail Bridge, situated at a height of 359 meters above the river, is the world's highest railway arch bridge. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions. A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar
Through the Vande Bharat train moving on the bridge, it will take just about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing the existing travel time by 2-3 hours.
The Prime Minister will also dedicate the 272 km long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation. Prime Minister will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and back.