PM Modi inaugurates Chenab arch railway bridge, flags off Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express

REASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Chenab bridge - the world’s highest railway arch bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Modi inaugurated the bridge in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, among others.

After Chenab bridge, PM Modi also inaugurated country's first cable-stayed rail bridge over river Anji in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister also flagged off a Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the first train connection between the Kashmir valley and the Jammu region.