Panel to control Ranthambore crowd

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has formed a three-member committee, headed by the Sariska Collector, to propose solutions to the issues of crowded gatherings and vehicular traffic within the Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan.

The court passed the order in a suo motu case pertaining to TN Godavarman Thirumulpad versus the Centre and an application filed by petitioner Sanjay Kumar.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai, Augustine George Masih, and A S Chandurkar, on May 30, observed, “The committee shall give a hearing also to the representative of the Trust and arrive at a solution in a phased manner so that the interest of the Tiger Reserve, as well as the concerns of the devotees, are given due consideration.” It also directed the State of Rajasthan to immediately ban any illegal mining activities occurring within the core area of the reserve.

The bench was hearing an application seeking a slew of directions to improve the Critical Tiger Habitat (CTH)/core zone of the tiger reserve.

“In order to protect the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, we also deem it appropriate to direct the State of Rajasthan to take steps to ban mining in the core area of the Tiger Reserve,” the court order read.