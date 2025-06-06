SC allows NBE to hold NEET-PG exam 2025 on August 3

The Supreme Court’s two-judge vacation bench on Friday allowed the plea of the National Board of Examinations (NBE), granting an extension of time to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3, after noting that the petitioner's request was “bona fide”.

The NBE had filed an application with the apex court on 3 June, seeking permission to reschedule the examination. This followed the Supreme Court’s earlier order on 30 May, which disallowed the conduct of the exam in two shifts and directed that it be held in a single shift.

The court acknowledged the genuineness of the NBE’s request. “We are satisfied that the prayer for extension of time to reschedule the exam on 3 August 2025 is bona fide. Accordingly, the time allowed by our order dated 30 May is extended, and the NBE is permitted to hold the exam on 3 August 2025. No further extension shall be granted,” stated the vacation bench, comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Augustine George Masih.

Initially, the court had questioned the NBE's plea for a two-month extension. However, it later noted that the reasons cited for the revised date appeared to be bona fide.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj, representing the Union of India, argued that conducting the exam on 15 June posed significant logistical challenges. High-level meetings had been held, and it was determined that the number of exam centres would need to be doubled. Ensuring adequate security was also a major concern, as even a minor breach could compromise the integrity of the examination.