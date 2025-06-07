Curfew, internet blackout as tensions flare in Manipur following Meitei leader’s arrest

IMPHAL: A day after violent protests erupted in Manipur over the arrest of Kanan Singh, leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, the situation remained tense on Sunday with the administration imposing prohibitory orders and suspending internet services in five Imphal valley districts, police said.

Four other members of the group were also picked up, reportedly for questioning. When security forces went to take Singh into custody on Saturday night, they faced resistance from Arambai Tenggol members.

As a preventive measure, prohibitory orders have been clamped in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts, while internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN facilities, have been suspended in these valley areas.

No official reason has been given for the arrest. Without mentioning any name, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it arrested an Arambai Tenggol member at the Imphal Airport on Sunday.

“He was involved in various criminal activities related to Manipur violence in 2023. The information related to his arrest has been given to his family members,” the federal agency said in a statement.

The statement further stated that the CBI is investigating Manipur violence cases as per the direction of the Supreme Court. The trial of the cases has been shifted to Guwahati in view of the law and order situation in Manipur.

“The said arrested member of Arambai Tenggol has been brought from Imphal to Guwahati, and he will be produced before the competent court for police remand. Investigation is underway,” the statement added.