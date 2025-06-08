PM Modi's insensitivity towards the suffering of people in Manipur 'truly shocking': Congress

NEW DELHI: With fresh violence rocking parts of Manipur, the Congress on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "insensitivity" to the suffering of people in the state.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the pain, distress, and agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated as five districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Katching, and Bishnupur in Manipur have been rocked by violence in the last 24 hours.

A day after violent protests erupted in Manipur over the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, the situation remained tense on Sunday with the administration imposing prohibitory orders and suspending internet services in five Imphal valley districts, police said.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts, while internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN facilities, have been suspended in these valley areas.

Hitting out at the government, Ramesh claimed that in February 2022 the BJP "engineered a majority for itself alone" in the assembly elections.

"But less than fifteen months later from the night of May 3, 2023 Manipur was made to burn. Hundreds of innocent men, women, and children were killed. Thousands were displaced. Places of worship were destroyed," he said.