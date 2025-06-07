Tensions flare in Manipur as Meitei leader’s arrest prompts curfew, internet ban

IMPHAL: A day after violent protests erupted in Manipur over the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, the situation remained tense on Sunday with the administration imposing prohibitory orders and suspending internet services in five Imphal valley districts, police said.

As a preventive measure, prohibitory orders have been clamped in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts, while internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN facilities, have been suspended in these valley areas.

No official reason has been given for the arrest.

Protesters torched tyres and old furniture on roads in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the Meitei leader. They clashed with security forces at different places in the state capital on Saturday night. A mob also set a bus on fire at Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district.

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters in front of Kangla Gate, nearly 200 metres away from the Raj Bhavan here.

Security has been strengthened along the roads leading to the Raj Bhavan with additional deployment of central forces.