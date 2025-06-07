India expects its global partners to fully respect its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India is practising a policy of "zero tolerance" against terrorism, and it will never countenance perpetrators of evil being put on par with its victims, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday during wide-ranging talks with his British counterpart David Lammy.

The remarks came amid unease in New Delhi over several countries hyphenating India and Pakistan following their four-day clashes last month.

Lammy arrived in New Delhi this morning on a two-day visit to review various aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In his televised opening remarks, Jaishankar also thanked the UK for its strong condemnation of the "barbaric" Pahalgam terror attack and London's support to New Delhi's fight against terrorism.