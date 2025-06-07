Indore couple was accompanied by three men on day they went missing, claims guide

SHILLONG: A tourist guide on Saturday claimed that the honeymoon couple from Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, was accompanied by three men on the day they went missing from Meghalaya's Sohra area.

An official confirmed that the guide had provided this information to the police.

While the couple went missing on May 23, Raja's body was found in a gorge on June 2 while a search for his wife was underway.

Speaking to PTI, Albert Pde, a guide at Mawlakhiat, said he had seen the couple accompanied by three male tourists as they were climbing over 3,000 steps from Nongriat to Mawlakhiat around 10 am on May 23.

He said he recognised the couple as he had offered his services to them on the previous day to climb down to Nongriat but they had politely refused and hired another guide.

"The four men were walking ahead while the woman was behind. The four men were conversing in Hindi but I could not understand what they were speaking as I know only Khasi and English," Pde said.

He said that he had offered his services to take them to Nongriat on May 22 but they had hired another guide, named Bha Wansai, and spent the night at Shipara homestay and returned the next day without a guide.

"By the time I reached Mawlakhiat, their scooter was not there," the guide claimed.

He has also given his statement to the police.