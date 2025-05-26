Tourist couple from Indore goes missing in Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: A tourist couple from Indore was reported missing in Meghalaya, the police said on Monday.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam had hired a scooty from the state capital Shillong and set out for Sohra (Cherrapunjee) in East Khasi Hills district. Raja’s brother Govind reported their disappearance to Meghalaya Police.

After enquiry, the police learnt that the couple visited Nongriat on Friday and later, Mawlakhiat. There has been no trace of them since. Their phones have also remained switched off.

“We sent search parties to adjoining areas and alerted village headmen. The search is still on,” East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told TNIE.

There are many trekking trails, water bodies in the Sohra region and the forest there is also very thick. The SP said, “We don’t know if they went on a trek to any place.”