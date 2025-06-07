Spy case: Punjab YouTuber's remand extended by two days, police find 150 Pakistani numbers in his contact list

CHANDIGARH: A court in Mohali extended the police remand of Punjab YouTuber Jasbir Singh by two days. Singh was arrested on June 4 on charges of spying for Pakistan's ISI. Police said they found around 150 suspicious Pakistani numbers on Singh's contact list in his mobile phone.

Singh was produced before the local court in Mohali on Saturday after his three-day police remand ended. The state police sought a seven-day remand but the court granted them two more days of custody, said Singh's counsel.

A senior police official said Singh had met the Lahore-based Nasir Dhillon on three trips to Pakistan after they connected as fellow vloggers. Police are investigating the role of Dhillon and his potential links to Pakistani intelligence. He reportedly helped facilitate Singh’s visa and visits.

Police officials suspect that Singh might have deleted sensitive data from his mobile phone before his arrest. A forensic examination of the device is underway to recover any communications with Pakistani handlers.

Singh's ties with other suspected operatives Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra and Shakir ‘Jutt Randhawa’, a Pakistani intelligence officer, are also being investigated.