Pakistan ISI using drone technology to assist terrorist infiltration attempts into India: Intel report

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s external intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has intensified its efforts to push terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC) into Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by leveraging drone technology. These drones are being deployed for precise surveillance and real-time situational assessment ahead of infiltration attempts by terror operatives, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has alerted the government in a recent report.

According to sources, the IB has submitted its findings regarding terrorist movements along the LoC to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The report highlights the ISI’s strategy of tracking the movement and deployment of Indian security forces, identifying vulnerabilities in border patrol routes, and analyzing terrain conditions in real-time. These efforts are aimed at assisting terrorists in infiltrating the Indian side of the LoC while minimizing the risk of detection or neutralization, the sources said.

A source, quoting the IB report, said, “On May 14, credible input revealed that Pakistan’s ISI held a meeting with various Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) training camp commanders and guides in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The discussion focused on increasing recruitment into the LeT fold and emphasized the importance of drone surveillance along the LoC to monitor conditions prior to infiltration attempts.”