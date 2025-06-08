Lesson Learnt: Operation Sindoor a 'new normal', but resurgence possible

NEW DELHI: India’s decisive multi-day joint military offensive -- 'Operation Sindoor' -- signals a fundamental doctrinal shift in how the country deals with cross-border terrorism. The strikes on nine high-value targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) between May 7 and May 10 were a direct retaliation to the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam on April 22.

While the mission was deemed successful in hitting terrorist infrastructure, defence experts say it’s real significance lies in the message it sends and the evolving military strategy it represents.

Former Indian Army Chief Gen. MM Naravane put it succinctly: “While the military operations might have come to a stop, it is not a ceasefire.” The operations, though complete for now, are likely just a phase in an ongoing recalibration of India’s security posture—one that experts believe marks a new normal, albeit with the caveat that future flare-ups remain a distinct possibility.

Strategic targeting, symbolic messaging

India has long maintained that it possesses irrefutable evidence of Pakistan’s state-backed support for terrorism. Groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), both designated terror organisations, have been accused of receiving training, weapons, and financial support from Pakistani state actors.

Operation Sindoor’s target selection was deeply symbolic and strategically precise. The Indian Air Force and Army struck Bahawalpur and Muridke—respectively the headquarters of JeM and LeT—both located deep within Pakistan’s territory. “This operation has yet again reinforced that India will not spare the enemies of the Indian state,” General Naravane told TNIE.

The strikes underscored a clear doctrinal message: geography is no longer a protective shield for those orchestrating terror attacks on Indian soil.