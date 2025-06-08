Lesson Learnt: Operation Sindoor a 'new normal', but resurgence possible

NEW DELHI: India’s decisive multi-day joint military offensive -- 'Operation Sindoor' -- signals a fundamental doctrinal shift in how the country deals with cross-border terrorism. The strikes on nine high-value targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) between May 7 and May 10 were a direct retaliation to the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam on April 22.
While the mission was deemed successful in hitting terrorist infrastructure, defence experts say it’s real significance lies in the message it sends and the evolving military strategy it represents.
Former Indian Army Chief Gen. MM Naravane put it succinctly: “While the military operations might have come to a stop, it is not a ceasefire.” The operations, though complete for now, are likely just a phase in an ongoing recalibration of India’s security posture—one that experts believe marks a new normal, albeit with the caveat that future flare-ups remain a distinct possibility.
Strategic targeting, symbolic messaging
India has long maintained that it possesses irrefutable evidence of Pakistan’s state-backed support for terrorism. Groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), both designated terror organisations, have been accused of receiving training, weapons, and financial support from Pakistani state actors.
Operation Sindoor’s target selection was deeply symbolic and strategically precise. The Indian Air Force and Army struck Bahawalpur and Muridke—respectively the headquarters of JeM and LeT—both located deep within Pakistan’s territory. “This operation has yet again reinforced that India will not spare the enemies of the Indian state,” General Naravane told TNIE.
The strikes underscored a clear doctrinal message: geography is no longer a protective shield for those orchestrating terror attacks on Indian soil.
Combat under watchful eyes
The two-week delay between the Pahalgam killings and the start of Operation Sindoor raised questions—but it was a calculated pause. During this window, Pakistani forces had gone on high alert, anticipating Indian retaliation. Despite this, Indian forces proceeded, fully aware that the element of surprise was diminished.
“We knew the enemy was prepared and vigilant,” an Indian Air Force officer said. “To hit the targets even in such conditions was the goal… We were prepared with other plans in case the enemy’s counter was seen jeopardising our mission.”
India’s successful execution of strikes under such scrutiny demonstrated tactical adaptability. Forces adjusted their operations in real-time, reacting to Pakistan’s deployment of drones and surface-to-air missile systems. The emphasis remained on precision targeting, using guided munitions to ensure only terrorist infrastructure was neutralised, avoiding civilian areas.
Evolving military doctrine
India’s counter-terror strategy has undergone a visible evolution since the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrike. Operation Sindoor is the third major retaliatory operation—and the most complex yet. Former Army Chief Naravane noted, “The 2025 strikes on nine targets have proclaimed the turn in India’s strategy to defeat Pakistan’s proxy war.”
What distinguishes this operation is not just the intensity but the scale and scope. Pakistani military posts along the 740-km Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu region were targeted. According to Home Minister Amit Shah, the Border Security Force (BSF) alone destroyed 118 Pakistani posts and disrupted surveillance systems used to provide cover fire for infiltrating terrorists.
Gen. Naravane added, “The message to the Pakistan Army, which actively assists the jihadis infiltrating into India, is that it will keep getting penalised for the support it provides.”
Dismantling the nuclear deterrent narrative
A major takeaway from Operation Sindoor was India’s assertion of deterrence despite the looming shadow of Pakistan’s tactical nuclear weapons. Maj Gen RPS Bhadauria of the Centre for Land Warfare Studies argued, “We’ve lived under [the nuclear threat] too long.” The absence of nuclear sabre-rattling this time was notable.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reinforced this observation, noting that India halted its operations after achieving stated objectives—a move reflecting a mature and responsible power. This restraint undermined Western narratives of South Asia being a nuclear flashpoint prone to irrational escalation.
Drones as force multipliers
Another defining feature of Operation Sindoor was the extensive use of drones—not just for surveillance, but as offensive assets. The operation mirrored global trends seen in Ukraine and elsewhere, demonstrating that drones offer a high return on relatively low investment.
India employed modified legacy systems alongside modern counter-UAV technologies, showcasing innovation under pressure. Gen. Bhadauria noted that drones will play an increasingly decisive role in asymmetric conflicts, especially where the adversary has conventional weaknesses. He flagged Taiwan as a potential future theatre where similar drone tactics could be employed.
Prepare for the next phase
Despite its success, experts warn that Operation Sindoor is not the final chapter. Maj Gen Ashok Kumar, Director General, Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, said, “Stopping military operations under Operation Sindoor is just a pause. Nobody knows when it will resurge—after a month, six months, or a year—but it will.”
He emphasised that India’s preparedness must extend beyond tactical responses to include long-term investments in indigenous capability development. “The concepts of war have changed. Earlier, it was about losing battles but winning wars. Now, escalation cycles are short, and one must be ahead at every phase.”
The May 7–10 operations, he added, were tactically superior on each day, with India maintaining escalation dominance. “Pakistan carried out a terror attack; we destroyed terrorist infrastructure in PoK and Pakistan. Then they used their sensors and seekers to target Indian assets—we responded by destroying their air defence radars. When they tried to escalate further, we rendered their air bases non-operational.”
A new normal, not an end
With Operation Sindoor, India has decisively shifted from a posture of reactive defence to preemptive and punitive strikes. This marks a transformation in how the country perceives and engages with state-backed non-state actors. The operation reinforced that deterrence today is not merely about strategic depth, but about speed, precision, and clear intent.
However, as both Gen. Naravane and Gen. Kumar caution, this is not the end—it is a redefinition of how India will respond. The old playbook of letting infiltrators cross the LoC before acting has been replaced by deep, coordinated, and high-impact action. Yet the cycle of provocation and response continues, and India must remain ready for the next round.
As India adapts to this new paradigm, the task ahead lies in translating operational successes into lasting strategic outcomes—and ensuring that deterrence is not just established, but sustained.