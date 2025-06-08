Write to EC formally: Poll panel sources on Rahul Gandhi seeking reply over election rigging claim in Maharashtra polls

NEW DELHI: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought the Election Commission's response on his article alleging rigging in Maharashtra polls, sources in the poll authority said Sunday the constitutional body would respond only if the Leader of the Opposition writes to it directly.

They also pointed out that as part of its outreach, the EC had invited all six national parties for separate interactions.

While the other five met the EC brass, Congress cancelled the May 15 meeting.

Gandhi had on Saturday hit back at the Election Commission after sources in the poll panel rejected allegation of rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls, saying evasion would not protect its credibility but telling the truth would.