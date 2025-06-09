Launch of Axiom‑4 mission carrying India’s Shubhanshu Shukla postponed

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Monday that the launch of the Axiom‑4 (Ax‑4) mission, carrying Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS), has been postponed from June 10 to June 11.

The decision was made due to unfavorable weather conditions at the launch site.

The crewed flight is now scheduled for June 11 at approximately 5:30 p.m. IST (8:00 a.m. ET)—a backup window originally designated for the mission.

This marks a slight delay from the previous plan, which had already shifted the launch from May 29 to June 8 and then to June 1

Due to weather conditions, the launch of Axiom-4 mission for sending Indian Gaganyatri to International Space Station is postponed from 10th June 2025 to 11th June 2025. The targeted time of launch is 5:30 PM IST on 11th June 2025," posted ISRO on X.