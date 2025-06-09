Mahakumbh stampede: Allahabad HC slams UP government over delayed compensation; seeks full report

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has strongly criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for not extending compensation to the families of those who died in the Mahakumbh stampede on January 29, 2025.
While hearing a petition on Saturday, the vacation bench of Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Sandeep Jain said the government’s attitude was “unstable” and “indifferent to the suffering of citizens.” The judges were responding to a petition filed by Uday Pratap Singh.
The court asked the state government to submit full details of the deaths, injured patients, and medical staff involved in the treatment of stampede victims. It also ordered the government to explain what steps were taken to compensate the victim families.
The court reminded the state government that it worked as a trustee of the people and must show sensitivity in such cases. It said the government should be more responsible and transparent in helping the victims and their families.
It may be recalled that the stampede had taken place just around midnight on January 29, ahead of the Amrit Snan of Mauni Amavasya. The state government admitted that 30 people died and had announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased. However, the compensation has still not been given to the affected families.
The High Court was hearing the petition of Uday Pratap Singh. According to Uday, his wife Sunaina Devi, 52, was seriously injured in the Mahakumbh stampede. She died during treatment. However, neither autopsy of his wife's body was conducted, nor was he given any information. He was not even told when and in what condition Sunaina was taken to the hospital.
The court, considering this a serious lapse, raised questions about the working methods of government institutions. The bench said: “When the government announced compensation, it should have been given to the families in a timely manner and with dignity.”
“The citizens were not at fault and in such tragedies, it is the state's duty to take care of and assist the affected families,” said the court.
The court, making the health department, district administration, and other concerned officials parties in the case, asked them to file a detailed affidavit. “This should include date-wise information of all bodies and patients that came under their control from January 28 until the end of the fair,” it said.
Additionally, details were sought of the doctors who treated the injured or declared deaths.