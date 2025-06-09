Mahakumbh stampede: Allahabad HC slams UP government over delayed compensation; seeks full report

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has strongly criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for not extending compensation to the families of those who died in the Mahakumbh stampede on January 29, 2025.

While hearing a petition on Saturday, the vacation bench of Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Sandeep Jain said the government’s attitude was “unstable” and “indifferent to the suffering of citizens.” The judges were responding to a petition filed by Uday Pratap Singh.

The court asked the state government to submit full details of the deaths, injured patients, and medical staff involved in the treatment of stampede victims. It also ordered the government to explain what steps were taken to compensate the victim families.

The court reminded the state government that it worked as a trustee of the people and must show sensitivity in such cases. It said the government should be more responsible and transparent in helping the victims and their families.

It may be recalled that the stampede had taken place just around midnight on January 29, ahead of the Amrit Snan of Mauni Amavasya. The state government admitted that 30 people died and had announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased. However, the compensation has still not been given to the affected families.