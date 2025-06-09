Railways to roll out new Mumbai local coaches with auto doors, better ventilation after fall mishap

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has decided to manufacture new coaches for Mumbai's suburban trains with an automatic door closing system, incorporating significant improvements in ventilation. The decision was taken following an incident that occurred on Monday in Mumbai, where several passengers fell from an overcrowded, moving suburban train.

The matter was discussed in the meeting held on Monday between the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) team and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw along with senior officials. The meeting, which continued for several hours, focused on the ongoing issue of overcrowding in Mumbai’s local trains and aimed to find a practical solution for implementing automatic door systems in non-air-conditioned (non-AC) trains.

An official source from the Railway Ministry told the TNIE that the primary challenge with automatic door closing in non-AC trains is the risk of suffocation due to inadequate ventilation.

“After detailed discussions, it has been decided that new non-AC trains will be designed and manufactured where the key issue of ventilation will be resolved using three design changes,” said ED (I&P) Dileep Kumar. He noted that the first priority in the meeting was to ensure that the doors are fitted with louvers.