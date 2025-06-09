Sustained efforts, multi-state coordination helped crack Raja’s murder case: Meghalaya police

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Police on Monday said sustained investigative efforts and multi-state coordination helped crack the murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

“Meghalaya Police is pleased to announce a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the recent case involving the disappearance of a honeymooning couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who went missing in the East Khasi Hills district in May 2025,” Meghalaya Police said in a statement.

The statement further said that three individuals have been apprehended in connection with this case following sustained investigative efforts and multi-state coordination.

Two from Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and one from Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) were arrested.

The police said that the arrests marked a decisive development in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Shri Raja Raghuvanshi and the subsequent disappearance of his wife, Smt. Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The statement further stated that Sonam “voluntarily” surrendered at the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh, and is currently in the custody of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Necessary legal protocols are being followed for her transit and formal statement.