Sustained efforts, multi-state coordination helped crack Raja’s murder case: Meghalaya police

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Police on Monday said sustained investigative efforts and multi-state coordination helped crack the murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.
“Meghalaya Police is pleased to announce a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the recent case involving the disappearance of a honeymooning couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who went missing in the East Khasi Hills district in May 2025,” Meghalaya Police said in a statement.
The statement further said that three individuals have been apprehended in connection with this case following sustained investigative efforts and multi-state coordination.
Two from Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and one from Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) were arrested.
The police said that the arrests marked a decisive development in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Shri Raja Raghuvanshi and the subsequent disappearance of his wife, Smt. Sonam Raghuvanshi.
The statement further stated that Sonam “voluntarily” surrendered at the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh, and is currently in the custody of the Uttar Pradesh Police.
Necessary legal protocols are being followed for her transit and formal statement.
“This outcome is the result of round-the-clock efforts by the Meghalaya Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), supported by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local intelligence units, and law enforcement agencies across multiple states. Despite geographical and logistical challenges, and sustained public and media scrutiny, our teams remained steadfast in their commitment to upholding the rule of law.”
Meghalaya police also reaffirmed their commitment to deliver justice with integrity, professionalism, and perseverance.
"We are deeply grateful to the families, the citizens of Meghalaya, and our inter-state counterparts for their cooperation and support throughout this complex investigation,” the statement said.
Meghalaya Police urged the media and the public “to allow the process of justice to take its course and to refrain from speculation.”
Meanwhile, Meghalaya Police convened a press conference at 12:30 pm.