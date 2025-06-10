J&K students association launches report seeking reservation policy revamp

The Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has launched a detailed report urging the rationalisation of the reservation policy in the Union Territory. The report, prepared in collaboration with the J&K Centre for Peace, Research & Sustainable Development (JKCPRS), a Kashmir-based policy research institute, was released on Monday.

The report was launched by JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami, Chairman Mushtaq Habeeb, and Advisor Danish Lone. A delegation from the association also submitted the report to the Chief Minister’s Office and met with Nasir Sogami, Advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Sogami assured the delegation that “the researched report will be read, reviewed, and taken into consideration for necessary policy action.”

Sogami described the report as a groundbreaking document that critically analyses the current system and points out its structural issues and social inequalities. He said the report offers practical recommendations for a fairer system. Among the 15 key recommendations are conducting a caste-based socio-economic census, dividing sub-groups within reserved categories, revising EWS category criteria, and restoring the 60:40 open merit-to-reserved category ratio.

Khuehami said, “This report is a roadmap. It traces the evolution of reservation trends in J&K, compares them with national and international benchmarks, and highlights glaring disparities that continue to marginalize large sections of society. There is an urgent need for reforms rooted in equity, social justice, and constitutional morality.”

The report was created by a 12-member expert committee chaired by JKSA President Ummar Jamal. The team included Faizaan Peer, Danish Lone, Farhat Riyaz, Osheeba Bashir, Adnan Malik, Nazia Israr, Dr. Adil Hussain, Sadiya Farooq Masoodi, Krishna Saproo, Azhar Hassan Mir, Muzamil Ahmad Reshi, and Aamir Akbar. The members came from diverse academic, legal, and policy backgrounds.

Khuehami added, “We are not against reservations. Our fight is against a flawed, disproportionate system that has failed to benefit the genuinely deserving and has sidelined meritorious candidates. We advocate for a balanced framework that ensures both upliftment and meritocracy.”

The association plans to connect with civil society groups, schools, and student communities to build wider support for reform. A follow-up white paper will be prepared based on feedback from students, teachers, community leaders, and policy experts. The feedback will be collected through in-person meetings, digital discussions, and written submissions.

The association said, “This must be a people-centric reform process. No voice should be left unheard. We are committed to reaching every section of society to build a unified call for a rational, transparent, and equitable reservation policy.”

They added that the goal is not just to challenge the system’s flaws but to offer a better way forward. “Social justice cannot be selective,” the association noted. “A progressive society must uplift the disadvantaged while also honouring merit. We urge the political leadership to rise above vote-bank politics and initiate an honest, inclusive, and transparent review of the existing reservation framework.”

The association also requested a temporary slowdown of recruitment processes in the Union Territory until the reservation issues are addressed. “We’re not calling for a complete halt,” they clarified. “But continuing recruitment under a flawed system risks grave injustice to open-merit candidates. A temporary pause will provide the necessary time to fix these deep-rooted issues and restore fairness.”