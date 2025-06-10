'Mujhe kuch yaad nahi hai': Sonam Raghuvanshi refuses to clear up mystery behind her arrival in Ghazipur

LUCKNOW: The sudden appearance of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who had gone missing along with her husband during a honeymoon trip to Meghalaya on May 23, at a dhaba in Ghazipur, over 1,100 km away from Shillong, remains shrouded in mystery.

Even a day after she was taken into custody, Sonam has remained tight-lipped about how she surfaced in Ghazipur early Monday morning. Notably, the decomposed body of her husband was recovered from a gorge in Meghalaya on June 2.

According to the Meghalaya Police, Sonam claimed she was drugged by her abductors and somehow managed to flee captivity. However, Ghazipur Police stated that she told them she had no recollection of how she ended up in Ghazipur.

“Mujhe kuch yaad nahi hai (I don’t remember anything),” Sonam reportedly said, confused, disoriented, and barefoot, as she sat before a magistrate in Ghazipur on Monday.

Even before being taken to the magistrate, she remained silent and withdrawn for 15 hours at a shelter in Ghazipur. Staff at the One Stop Centre said she showed no signs of mourning or remorse and barely responded to anyone.

According to the staff, Sonam looked frightened and had removed all symbols of a married woman, there was no sindoor, no bangles, no mangalsutra, and no toe rings. Her clothes were unclean. “She didn’t look like a newly-wed at all,” claimed a staff member.