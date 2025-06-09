Gold jewellery, no return ticket: Honeymoon plot that led to Raja Raghuvanshi's murder in Meghalaya

BHOPAL: A six-hour late-night telephone conversation between Sonam Raghuvanshi and her firm’s employee, and alleged lover, Raj Singh Kushwah, her hurry to finalize a honeymoon trip to Meghalaya, and her insistence that husband Raja Raghuvanshi wear a gold chain and rings during the trip might have led investigators to zero in on Sonam and Raj as key suspects in Raja Raghuvanshi’s killing.

A ten-hour joint operation by the Meghalaya police and their Madhya Pradesh counterparts in Indore led to the arrest of 21-year-old Raj Singh Kushwah and his two accomplices on Sunday.

The operation began with the arrest of 19-year-old Akash Rajput from Lalitpur district, who was brought to Indore late Sunday evening. Subsequently, prime suspect Raj Singh Kushwah and another key accomplice, 22-year-old Vishal Chauhan, were arrested in the Nandbag area of Indore.

Raj’s third accomplice, 23-year-old Anand Kurmi, who joined Vishal and Akash in allegedly killing Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya on June 23, was arrested a few hours later, around 11:30 am on Monday, at his relative’s house in Sagar district of MP’s Bundelkhand region.

Importantly, within an hour of Raj Singh Kushwah’s arrest in Indore, Sonam Raghuvanshi surfaced after mysteriously disappearing for two weeks at Ghazipur district.