Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam's alleged affair could be motive behind killing, says police; lover among four held

Nearly two weeks after she went missing during a honeymoon in Meghalaya, Sonam Raghuvanshi has been arrested for allegedly plotting her husband Raja’s murder, with police suspecting an affair as the motive.

Raja’s body was discovered in a deep gorge after the couple went missing on May 23. Sonam was traced to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and taken into custody on June 8. Police say she “surrendered under pressure”.

According to Meghalaya Police, Sonam was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with 21-year-old Raj Kushwaha and conspired with him to kill her husband. Both have since been arrested.

Investigators allege that Sonam plotted the murder with the help of Raj, her former employee in Indore, and three others — Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), Akash Rajput (19), and Anand Singh Kurmi (23). All four have been arrested.

“Raj Kushwaha was the handler of the three hired assailants,” East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said, adding that Raj himself never entered Meghalaya. “The entire motive appears to stem from the relationship between Raj and Sonam, though we are still verifying details,” he told reporters.

The police said the killers hacked Raja with a machete on May 23. The autopsy report revealed that the body had several wounds but the major ones were on the head - one from the front and another from the back.