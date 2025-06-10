SC says no to TN’s urgent plea over SS fund due from centre

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court’s vacation bench on Monday refused to grant an urgent hearing to a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the centre for allegedly withholding over Rs 2,151 crore in central education funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme for 2024-25.

“What is the urgency? There is no urgency in the plea and it can be taken up after the ‘partial working days’ (the new name of summer vacation),” said a two-judge vacation bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Manmohan.

Senior advocate P Wilson, who mentioned the matter as the lawyer on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, sought an expedited listing and hearing, to which, the court questioned him, “For how long has this fund not been given? What is the urgency now?”