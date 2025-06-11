‘Can’t give bike? Donate kidney’: Bihar woman faces dowry demand from in-laws

PATNA: In a bizarre incident, a couple in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district asked their daughter-in-law to donate her kidney to her ailing husband since she failed to get a bike, cash and jewellery as dowry.

The woman, Dipti, filed a complaint with the Women’s police station in Muzaffarpur regarding her situation.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman stated that she was married in 2021, after which she moved to her in-laws’ house located within the Bochaha police station limits in Muzaffarpur. Previously, she lived in the Mithanpur police station area of the divisional headquarters town.

After initial years of peace and harmony, her in-laws started tormenting her mentally and physically, forcing her to get a bike and cash from her parents’ house. When she failed to concede to their demands, her in-laws allegedly started coercing her to donate one of her kidneys to her ailing husband.

“I came to know about my husband’s kidney ailment after two years of my marriage, though he was suffering from it before marriage,” she said.

“Initially, I took their demand casually, but later, they started exerting pressure on me. When I refused to oblige them, I was beaten black and blue and thrown out of the house,” she said.

Police attempted to broker peace between the two parties but failed.

Dipti also insisted on getting a divorce from her husband, but he refused to part with her. Later, a case was registered at the district women’s police station, naming four members of her in-laws’ family, including her husband, as accused.

Vidyasagar, SP (Rural), Muzaffarpur, said that an investigation has been launched in this connection. “The investigating officer has been asked to go into depth of the matter and unearth the truth,” he told this reporter over the phone on Tuesday.

In Bihar, the practice of dowry is banned. CM Nitish Kumar had earlier announced that he would not attend any wedding ceremony in which dowry has been demanded.