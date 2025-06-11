Chhattisgarh deploys eight IPS officers to Bastar after ASP killed in Maoist IED blast

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has transferred eight young IPS officers to the Bastar region to strengthen anti-Maoist operations following the death of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Girepunje in an IED blast in Sukma district on Monday.

Girepunje, a 2013-batch officer of the state police service, was leading a patrol on the Konta-Errabore route when he accidentally stepped on a pressure IED planted by Maoists. The explosion, which came during a ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the banned CPI (Maoist), killed the officer and injured two others.

In response, the state home department on Tuesday issued fresh orders posting eight IPS officers of the 2021 batch to districts in Bastar. These officers were earlier serving as city superintendents of police in various parts of the state. They have now been appointed as additional superintendents of police (anti-Naxal operations) in Sukma, Dantewada, Bijapur, Kanker, Narayanpur, and Durg districts.