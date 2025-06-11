Judges from Punjab, Haryana lead tourism revival efforts in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Jurists from Punjab and Haryana High Court have taken a lead in tourism revival efforts in Kashmir post Pahalgam terror attack by visiting the Valley along with their families for two days.

More judges of the country including from Punjab and Rajasthan would be visiting the Valley to attract tourists back to the Valley.

A group of 35 people, including eight judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court accompanied by their families, arrived in Srinagar on June 6.

The visiting judges included Justice Vinod S Bharadwaj, Justice Pankaj Jain, Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi, Justice Nidhi Gupta, Justice Harkesh Manuja, Justice Aman Choudhary, Justice N S Shekawat and Justice Vikram Aggarwal.

“The group stayed in Kashmir for two days and moved freely without any security concerns,” an official said.