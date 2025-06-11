Judges from Punjab, Haryana lead tourism revival efforts in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Jurists from Punjab and Haryana High Court have taken a lead in tourism revival efforts in Kashmir post Pahalgam terror attack by visiting the Valley along with their families for two days.
More judges of the country including from Punjab and Rajasthan would be visiting the Valley to attract tourists back to the Valley.
A group of 35 people, including eight judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court accompanied by their families, arrived in Srinagar on June 6.
The visiting judges included Justice Vinod S Bharadwaj, Justice Pankaj Jain, Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi, Justice Nidhi Gupta, Justice Harkesh Manuja, Justice Aman Choudhary, Justice N S Shekawat and Justice Vikram Aggarwal.
“The group stayed in Kashmir for two days and moved freely without any security concerns,” an official said.
The judges and their families visited Polo View market in the city centre. “They also visited the Silk Factory in Rajbagh area of up town Srinagar.” The jurists also enjoyed the shikara ride in world famous Dal Lake in Srinagar and it was a unique experience for the visitors.
“The judges and their families also visited Mughal gardens, Pari Mahal and other locations for sightseeing,” the official said.
The judges and their families travelled in a relaxed mood with no security concerns.
“All of them were bowled by Kashmir’s beauty and pledged to return to Kashmir soon again,” the official said.
The group left for a two day visit to Leh and Kargil on June 8.
The jurists' trip to Kashmir is seen as a big step for revival of tourism in Kashmir post Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists from different states and a local pony wala were killed.
After the attack, tourism in the region took a big hit; there is near zero occupancy in the hotels in Srinagar, Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg.
Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) Secretary General Sajad Kralyari said, “It will send a positive message that, if judges and their families can travel to Kashmir, why cannot others. This will boost the confidence of the tourists in travelling to Kashmir again,” he said.
An official said more judges from Punjab, Rajasthan and some other places are expected to visit Kashmir in the coming days.
“The tour schedules of the judges are being finalised and they will very shortly travel to Kashmir to play their part in tourism revival in the picturesque Valley,” he said.