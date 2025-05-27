CM Omar Abdullah to hold cabinet meetings in Pahalgam, Gulmarg to boost Kashmir's Tourism

SRINAGAR: The tourism sector in Kashmir has been severely impacted following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed.
In an effort to restore confidence and revive tourism, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will chair a cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) at the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in South Kashmir. The meeting aims to reassure visitors that Kashmir is safe and encourage travelers to return to the Valley.
Sources indicate that the CM and his cabinet colleagues will also meet with tourism stakeholders in Pahalgam to gather suggestions on how to revive tourism in the Valley in the aftermath of the April 22 attack.
Holding the cabinet meeting in Pahalgam is seen as a deliberate effort to send the message that there is no cause for concern and that Kashmir remains a safe destination for tourists.
This will be the first cabinet meeting of the Omar-led government during this tenure to be held outside the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu.
Following the April 22 militant attack on Pahalgam, in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala, who bravely attempted to disarm one of the attackers to protect tourists, were killed, as well as the subsequent four-day military skirmishes between India and Pakistan from May 7-10 during ‘Operation Sindoor,’ the tourism sector in the Valley has suffered substantial losses.
Immediately after the attack, tourists fled the area, and there was a widespread cancellation of bookings.
Hotels in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley, including Pahalgam in South Kashmir, Sonamarg in Central Kashmir, and Gulmarg in North Kashmir, are experiencing near-zero occupancy.
After today's cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, the CM will also chair an official meeting at the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir on May 28 (Wednesday).
The Chief Minister, along with all cabinet ministers, the Advisor to the CM, the Chief Secretary, heads of departments, and other senior civil and police officials, will attend the meeting.
A tourism stakeholder mentioned that holding official meetings in these currently deserted locations will send a positive message, and may even inspire some tourists to consider traveling to the Valley.
Senior NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq emphasised that the CM’s decision to hold official meetings in Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and other locations is part of the "governance at the doorstep" initiative.
“If you remember, when he was CM last time, he often held cabinet meetings in various locations outside the Civil Secretariat,” he said.
During a recent meeting of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi, Omar Abdullah proposed holding PSU conferences, meetings, incentive tours, and national-level events in Kashmir to instill confidence among tourists and encourage them to return to the picturesque Valley.