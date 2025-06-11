Sibal questions Dhankhar’s 'inaction' after SC drops probe into Allahabad HC judge

NEW DELHI: Amid reports that the Supreme Court dropped its investigation against Allahabad HC judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav following an intervention from the Rajya Sabha, Upper House MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday questioned why Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has not taken any action on the notice seeking an impeachment motion against the judge.

Addressing media in the capital, Sibal, who is also a senior advocate and SCBA president, said the whole incident smacks of “discrimination.” He alleged that the government is attempting to save the judge after he made “entirely communal” remarks last year.

“On one hand the Rajya Sabha secretary general wrote to the Chief Justice of India to not go ahead with an in-house inquiry against Yadav as a petition was pending against him before the Upper House, which was not done in the case of Justice Yashwant Varma,” he said.

“Why did you not write a letter over in-house inquiry against Justice Varma. So does this government want to protect Shekhar Yadav, we think they want to save him,” he said.

Speaking on the Uniform Civil Code, Justice Yadav of Allahabad HC on December 8, 2024 reportedly said that Hindus did not expect Muslims to follow their culture but only wanted them not to disrespect the same.

Speaking at a VHP event, he had stated that the country would run as per the wishes of the “Bahusankhayak” (majority) and that the Uniform Civil Code would soon become a reality.