Ahmedabad Air India plane crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani feared to be among passengers

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is feared to have been among the passengers on board the Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.
The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI 171, crashed in a residential area near Meghani Nagar just minutes after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.38 pm.
Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave confirmed that Rupani had planned to travel on the flight but added that his current status remained unknown.
While official confirmation from aviation authorities is still awaited, multiple reports have cited a passenger list that names "Vijay Ramniklal Rupani" as the 12th passenger, reportedly travelling in Business Class (Z category).
Sources close to the former Chief Minister indicated that he had plans to travel to the UK, reportedly to bring back his wife, Anjali Rupani, who is currently in London.
Visuals from outside Rupani’s Rajkot residence showed a grim and anxious atmosphere, with concerned neighbours and well-wishers gathering outside.
"We are extremely worried. We've been neighbours since 1988. This feels like it’s happening to our own family," said a long-time neighbour, Kiran, speaking to news agency ANI.
Former minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, a close associate of Rupani, said he rushed to the former CM’s Gandhinagar residence upon hearing about the crash.
“I knew he was scheduled to travel to London today, though I wasn’t sure if he boarded that flight. After seeing the news, I came straight here and will now go to the airport for more clarity,” he said.
The aircraft was reportedly carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. All people who were on board have been confirmed dead by the Ahmedabad police.
Emergency response operations are ongoing. At least 60 bodies have been recovered from the crash site.
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport resumed operations after shutting down briefly for around three hours following the crash.
The airport was available for flight operations from 4.05 pm onwards, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said. Flight safety protocols are being followed with utmost care, the ministry added.
Air India issued a dedicated passenger hotline - 1800 5691 444 - to provide information about the crash. Ahmedabad City Police also released an emergency helpline - 079-25620359 - for updates and assistance.
The state and central governments are closely monitoring the situation.