Ahmedabad Air India plane crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani feared to be among passengers

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is feared to have been among the passengers on board the Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI 171, crashed in a residential area near Meghani Nagar just minutes after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.38 pm.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave confirmed that Rupani had planned to travel on the flight but added that his current status remained unknown.

While official confirmation from aviation authorities is still awaited, multiple reports have cited a passenger list that names "Vijay Ramniklal Rupani" as the 12th passenger, reportedly travelling in Business Class (Z category).

Sources close to the former Chief Minister indicated that he had plans to travel to the UK, reportedly to bring back his wife, Anjali Rupani, who is currently in London.

Visuals from outside Rupani’s Rajkot residence showed a grim and anxious atmosphere, with concerned neighbours and well-wishers gathering outside.

"We are extremely worried. We've been neighbours since 1988. This feels like it’s happening to our own family," said a long-time neighbour, Kiran, speaking to news agency ANI.