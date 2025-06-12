Ahmedabad airport shuts down temporarily after Air India flight crash

Following the crash of Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport shut down operations on Thursday.

All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice, according to information from the airport spokesperson.

“Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation,” the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) spokesperson said in a statement.

Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport.