Ahmedabad airport shuts down temporarily after Air India flight crash

Following the crash of Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport shut down operations on Thursday.
All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice, according to information from the airport spokesperson.
“Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation,” the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) spokesperson said in a statement.
Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport.
The Air India passenger plane with 242 people on board crashed near the Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad, according to the police.
The flight—a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner—was en route to London with 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The aircraft went down close to Forensic Cross Road, not far from the city’s airport. According to the DGCA, there were 242 people on board the aircraft, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew.
"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest," Air India said in a statement.
Following the incident, Air India issued a dedicated passenger hotline - 1800 5691 444 - to provide information about the crash. Ahmedabad City Police also released an emergency helpline - 079-25620359 - for updates and assistance.
This is a developing story; further details are awaited.