IndiGo Chennai-Ahmedabad flight returns mid-air following Air India flight crash

CHENNAI: An IndiGo flight from Chennai to Ahmedabad was forced to return mid-air on Thursday afternoon after a serious crash involving a London-bound Air India Dreamliner, shortly after the aircraft took off, prompting the closure of the runway at Ahmedabad airport.

Flight 6E 6374, an Airbus A321 aircraft, departed from Chennai International Airport at 1.25 pm and was en route to Ahmedabad when it was instructed to return back. It was scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad around 3.00 pm.

The return was prompted by the sudden closure of Ahmedabad’s sole operational runway following the emergency incident

The flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was en route to London with 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The aircraft went down close to Forensic Cross Road, not far from the Ahmedabad airport.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport suspended all operations temporarily.